Welcome to this busy episode where Katherine, Gavin & Mark discuss Pope Francis’ revealing interview with America Magazine (find out more and read the interview here http://marklambert.blogspot.com/2022/…)

Archbishop Cordileone who was interviewed in the Pillar on preaching the truth on sex and gender in a hostile culture (see: https://www.pillarcatholic.com/preach…)

UK Ordinations continue to decline (https://www.pillarcatholic.com/priest…) and the new census shows Christians are a minority in the UK for the first time in nearly 1,500 years (what can possibly go wrong). You can read Gavin’s excellent article on this here: https://catholicherald.co.uk/census-2… and my impolite blog post here: http://marklambert.blogspot.com/2022/…

We also talked about the abuse scandal and a troubling new report which I recently broke from Rome in the Catholic Herald about a high profile Jesuit who appears to have been covered for by Pope Francis. Read my report here: https://catholicherald.co.uk/why-has-…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

