Mark Lambert

is the author of a well-known Catholic blog at http://marklambert.blogspot.com/ He is a husband & father of five who studied Catholic Theology for five years. He has been published in the Catholic Press and has a huge network of Catholic friends across the world who keep him up on the pulse of Church affairs.

Katherine Bennett,

Former stand up comic, with a BA in theology, an MA in political philosophy; PGCE secondary ed. commissioned as deanery mentor for evangelisation by Arch John Wilson 2022. Formation lead at St Boniface Parish. Catholic Voice public speaker. Confirmation catechist. Blogger, you tuber etc Daughter. Wife. Mother. Step mother.

Gavin Ashenden,

After training as a lawyer, became an Anglican minister, broadcaster, author, 23 year an academic, and finally, and with inordinate joy, a lay Roman Catholic writer. Failed opera singer.

