In this second edition of the new Catholic Unscripted we-

(Katherine Bennet, Mark Lambert and Gavin Ashenden),

look at Italy’s new P.M -Giorgia Meloni’s political invocation of Christian language?

Is this really neo-fascism as the MSM claims, or a rallying cry to scattered Christians? &

Why has Pope Francis appeared to abandon Cardinal Zen? If you like this – please like, comment and share!

