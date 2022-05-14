In the fifth of our Merely Catholic podcast series, Dr Gavin Ashenden is joined from Jerusalem by Father Dwight Longenecker, the acclaimed U.S. author, speaker and social media “influencer”.

They discuss Easter in the Holy Land as well as mounting tensions between Christians in the West and the increasingly secularised societies in which they find themselves.

The worldliness of a Church in which the sex appears to many Christians to be more important than the supernatural is brought into focus, along with the dynamic responses to contemporary challenges initiated by others who seem more determined to deliver the authentic fruits of the New Evangelisation.

