“Political eco-panic and saving the planet should not be permitted to overshadow the task of saving the soul. But we should try to find out why we our political and media masters are anxious about our refusal to accept only one scientific narrative and investing so much in making us panic.”

https://christiantoday.com/article/asking.questions.doesnt.make.me.a.climate.denier/137742.htm

Share this: Twitter

Facebook